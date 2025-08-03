ICE Agents Shot At During Enforcement Operation in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot at two suspects who allegedly attempted to ram their vehicle into officers during a targeted enforcement operation near Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on July 31 at a construction site in Black Forest, north of Colorado Springs. An ICE spokesperson reported that the agent fired three shots into the suspects’ vehicle. The two individuals fled the scene and later abandoned the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the officers or bystanders.

A search is currently underway for the suspects, described as individuals in the country illegally. “Two criminal aliens attempted to ram their vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted enforcement operation,” ICE stated. “In response to their violent actions, an officer fired three shots into the vehicle. Law enforcement officials are currently searching for the fugitives.”

The agency highlighted a troubling trend, stating that ICE officers are experiencing an 830% increase in assaults. “Lies and violent rhetoric incite hostility against the brave men and women of ICE who put their lives on the line every day to protect American communities,” the statement continued.

Images captured by AirTracker7 showed a large police presence in the area following the incident. Denver7 reported that a shelter-in-place order was issued for a quarter-mile radius around Burgess Road between Windmill Road and Greentree Road. Residents were advised to stay clear of doors and windows until the order was lifted just before 6:30 p.m.

The FBI‘s Denver field office confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer that occurred in El Paso County but did not provide additional details.