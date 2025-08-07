Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Plummets with 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ice Cube‘s latest film, an adaptation of H.G. Wells‘ classic novel ‘War of the Worlds,’ is facing serious backlash as it currently holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on reviews from 15 critics. Released on Amazon Prime Video, the movie has also received dismal scores from viewers, reaching only 14% on the Popcornmeter.

Critics have been harsh, with notable comments highlighting the film’s resemblance to a commercial for Amazon. Peter Debruge from Variety called it ‘essentially doubling as a commercial for Amazon,’ citing mandatory ads that viewers must watch even with a Prime subscription. Ed Power of The Telegraph criticized Ice Cube’s performance as unconvincing, stating, ‘It is silly, shoddy and features far too much of rapper-turned-leading man Ice Cube staring at a computer screen.’

‘War of the Worlds’ is unique in that it unfolds entirely through digital interactions on computer screens. Ice Cube portrays Will Radford, a computer security expert at the Department of Homeland Security, who battles an alien invasion while safeguarding his family. Directed by Rich Lee, the film also stars Eva Longoria and features modern themes of surveillance and privacy.

The synopsis on Prime Video describes the story as showcasing a ‘gargantuan invasion’ combined with today’s technological realities. However, fans like Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., have expressed skepticism about the film’s effectiveness and appeal, emphasizing its long production time during the pandemic.

Despite being the top film on the streaming platform, social media users have circulated memes and videos mocking its quality, including videos by popular creators like penguinz0, who branded the film ‘an insult to the entire medium of making movies.’ Further criticism notes excessive product placements and lackluster special effects. One critic pointed out a scene where a character instructs another to ‘place an official order on Amazon to activate the drone,’ showcasing a heavy reliance on promoting Amazon’s services.

Rich Lee’s direction has drawn parallels to earlier films that also used a computer-centric storytelling format, such as ‘Searching’ and ‘Unfriended,’ which were better received. Wells’ original novel has had more successful adaptations in the past, including Steven Spielberg’s 2005 version which grossed over $600 million worldwide and earned critical acclaim.

As it stands, Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ is rapidly becoming a contentious talking point among viewers and critics alike, showcasing how not all adaptations hit the mark.