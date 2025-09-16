ICE Operations Intensify in Chicago Amid Recent Violence

Chicago, IL – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is intensifying its operations in Chicago following a surge in violence related to illegal immigration. On Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched its Operation Midway Blitz, partnering with Border Patrol‘s Operation At-Large, previously deployed in Los Angeles.

Border Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino announced the arrival of Operation At-Large on social media, stating, “Well, Chicago, we’ve arrived. Operation At-Large is here to continue the mission we started in Los Angeles—to make the city safer by targeting and arresting criminal illegal aliens.” He reported that many arrests were already made that morning.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also participated in the operations in the exurb of Elgin, Illinois. According to sources, a tactical team executed a felony arrest warrant for illegal re-entry, while roadblock procedures were established to facilitate a high-risk entry into a residence.

In a statement regarding the ongoing situation, Governor Kristi Noem emphasized the administration’s commitment to public safety: “President Trump has been clear: If politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will. We are not backing down.” Noem noted that DHS made significant arrests that morning, including apprehensions for assault, DUI, and felony stalking.

Additionally, ICE detained Aldo Salazar Bahena, a violent gang member found guilty of murder, after his release from Stateville Correctional Center outside Chicago. Despite a 2016 order of removal, the prison had declined to honor the federal detainer. Salazar Bahena, who had been imprisoned for about 20 years, was convicted of murder in connection to the 2005 death of Fernando Diaz Jr.

This heightened crackdown comes in the wake of rising concerns over public safety and gang violence associated with illegal immigration activities in the Windy City.