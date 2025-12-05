ICE Raid at Tucson Restaurant Sparks Outrage from Congresswoman

TUCSON, Arizona – A raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Taco Giro, a popular local restaurant, sparked significant backlash from Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva on Dec. 5. Grijalva was present during the raid, which she described as an alarming act against the community.

Grijalva stated, “Moments ago, while my staff and I were on our way to get lunch, we encountered an ICE raid taking place at one of my favorite local restaurants. It’s in the heart of our community – right next to a church and a pre-school.”

She emphasized her concern about the treatment she experienced, saying, “When I presented myself as a Member of Congress and asked for more information, my staff and I were pushed aside and pepper-sprayed by masked agents.” Grijalva questioned how residents without her position were being treated amidst the ICE operations.

“While we still do not know the full circumstances, under the Trump Administration, communities are being terrorized by a lawless agency,” she added. “No family in our community should live in fear.”

In a related statement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero expressed solidarity with the community’s fears. “Today, federal officers conducted a raid in Tucson that rapidly escalated into violence against the public,” she said. “Their disproportionate use of force, smoke grenades and pepper balls against the public, including our own Representative Adelita Grijalva, is not justified and cannot be tolerated.”

Vice Mayor Richard Fimbres also condemned the violence, stating that all rights must be respected in the city. He urged community members to document the incident for potential investigations.

ICE carried out search warrants at Taco Giro, along with other locations, related to immigration and tax violations. An agency spokesperson maintained that ICE does not confirm operations for security reasons but added that those who violate U.S. immigration laws may face arrest.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and the number of arrests made during the raid remains unclear.