Iceland’s Sundhnúkur Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuations

News
Iceland’s Sundhnúkur Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuations
Grindavík, Iceland – The Sundhnúkur volcano erupted early Wednesday morning, marking its twelfth eruption since January 2021 and the ninth since December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported that the eruption follows a large-scale evacuation of nearby residents and tourists.
Families and vacationers were swiftly evacuated from a campground and the renowned Blue Lagoon resort, along with most of Grindavík, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Local police have been patrolling the town to advise citizens to leave their homes due to the eruption’s potential dangers.
This eruption coincides with a recent study led by Dr. Pablo Moreno-Yaeger at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which suggests that melting glaciers around the world could trigger increased volcanic activity. The study indicates that glaciers suppress volcanic eruptions, but as they retreat, the rates and intensity of eruptions rise.
Iceland, with its landscape of glaciers and volcanoes, serves as a key example. Dr. Moreno-Yaeger noted that while the findings are particularly applicable to Iceland, similar volcanic activity could occur in other glaciated regions like Antarctica.
Residents in the nearby areas such as Vogar and Reykjanesbraut are being cautioned about gas pollution, which is spreading northwest from the eruption site. Authorities recommend keeping windows closed and staying updated on air quality from the Icelandic Meteorological Office.
Interestingly, during an earlier eruption of the Sundhnúkur volcano in April, some locals opted to remain despite warnings. Authorities urged them to leave for their safety.
This latest eruption produced intense lava flow directed southeast, with a fissure measuring between 700 and 1,000 meters wide. Experts continue to monitor the situation closely.
