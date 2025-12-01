News
Icy Conditions Cause Multiple Crashes in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – This morning, icy conditions led to multiple vehicle crashes across Oklahoma City. Drivers faced treacherous roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as freezing rain made travel hazardous.
According to News 9 Storm Tracker, traffic was heavy at Road and I-40, with backups stretching about a mile. Eyewitness reports indicated that the roads were particularly dangerous due to the icy conditions.
Photojournalist Joey Mitchell captured a scene at one overpass where several vehicles had slid and crashed. Among the wrecked vehicles was a jackknifed semi, contributing to the chaos on the roadways.
The Fort Smith Junction was reported closed as a result of the accidents. Authorities warned drivers to avoid the area and advised residents to stay home if possible. They expect road conditions to improve as sunlight hits the icy surfaces later today.
As the morning progresses, officials continue to monitor the situation, providing updates for safe travel in the Oklahoma City Metro.
