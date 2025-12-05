Icy Roads Raise Safety Concerns in Connecticut

Bristol, Connecticut — After a wintry mix passed through the region, temperatures are dropping, leaving icy conditions across Connecticut. The main concern now is the impact on road safety, particularly as drivers navigate Route 6 in Bristol amidst wet conditions.

“State roads are good. Side roads are a little sloppy,” said Mark Marut, a local resident from Farmington. He noted that the mix of rain and snow made travel difficult, but appreciated that Route 6 was fully plowed. “You’ve got to be more careful settling with the sloppy stuff. Overall, I’d rather be driving snow than slop,” Marut added.

The situation is similar on Route 44 in Avon, where overnight freezing temperatures have raised fears of black ice. Spencer Politz from Burlington expressed concern, saying, “It just blends in really well and you can’t tell where the slippery spots are. You’re just driving normally and all of a sudden, you lose control.”

Responding to the icy conditions, the Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that hundreds of trucks have been deployed for plowing. “We’ll continue to monitor the conditions and apply salt as needed to prevent refreeze,” said Eva Zymaris, a spokesperson for the department.

Under state law, it’s mandatory for drivers to remove snow from their vehicles to prevent flying projectiles, with fines reaching up to $1,000 per offense. The DOT is urging drivers to slow down, allowing extra time and maintaining space between vehicles. “Definitely take it slow. Watch your speed and just be alert and aware,” Politz advised.

As people prepare to head out, the department reminds everyone to be cautious while walking outside. Look out for black ice, especially in low-lying areas like bridges or overpasses, by checking for shiny patches.