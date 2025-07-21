Idaho Murders: Book Reveals Shocking Details of Kohberger’s Crimes

MOSCOW, Idaho — In the early hours of November 13, 2022, a masked assailant entered an off-campus apartment, resulting in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. The victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen—were stabbed multiple times, leaving a gruesome scene behind.

Law enforcement traced the crimes back to Bryan Kohberger, a doctoral candidate at Washington State University. Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, in late December and was extradited to Idaho. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 23, facing four consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 10 years for burglary.

In their new book, “The Idaho Four,” authors James Patterson and Vicky Ward provide a detailed account of the murders and their aftermath. The authors describe Kohberger as an embittered “incel” with a history of drug use, who signed a vague confession admitting he broke into the apartment but providing no motive for his actions.

Ward, a former senior reporter at CNN who interviewed over 320 people for the book, noted that Kohberger had an obsession with video games and a troubling admiration for Elliot Rodger, a mass murderer from 2014. Patterson and Ward highlight the parallels between Kohberger and Rodger, stating that both felt rejected by women and struggled with loneliness.

Reports indicate that Kohberger had been stalking Mogen, the waitress he encountered at a local restaurant, as his phone records showed he visited the area near her apartment several times before the murders took place.

Moreover, an anonymous poster in a University of Idaho Facebook group, known as “Pappa Rodger,” made claims about the murder weapon, hinting at evidence that was not publicly available at the time.

As details emerge from the case, Patterson and Ward’s book aims to paint a sobering portrait of both the victims and their killer, encapsulating the societal issues surrounding violence, mental health, and the motivations of those like Kohberger.