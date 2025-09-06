Idaho Upsets Wyoming in Historic College Football Matchup

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 17-13 on September 7, marking a significant upset in college football. This game showcased the Vandals’ resilience, as they became the latest FCS team to overturn a ranking from an FBS program.

Idaho’s victory is part of a trend of FCS teams succeeding against their stronger FBS counterparts. The win came during a season already notable for several FCS over FBS upsets, with Idaho joining teams like Tarleton State and Austin Peay, who also achieved victories earlier in the season.

Idaho’s head coach expressed pride in his team’s performance during a post-game interview. “This game reflects the hard work and determination our players show every day. They stepped up when it mattered most,” he stated.

The game remained close throughout. The Vandals took a lead in the first half, and while Wyoming put up a strong fight in the second half, they could not secure the win. The last-minute defensive stand by Idaho sealed the deal, denying the Cowboys any chance of a comeback.

This win is significant not only for Idaho but also for the FCS community, reinforcing that any team can compete at high levels, regardless of their division. Many fans and analysts are hopeful that this victory may inspire Idaho as they continue their season.

Idaho will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming games, proving that they can compete with and defeat higher-ranked teams.