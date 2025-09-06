Sports
Idaho Upsets Wyoming with Late Game Heroics
Idaho, USA – The Idaho Vandals pulled off a stunning upset against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 7, 2024, winning 17-13 in a thrilling game. This victory marks Idaho’s first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team this season.
Idaho’s defense played a pivotal role, holding Wyoming to just 286 total yards while generating two turnovers. The Vandals capitalized on these opportunities, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Idaho’s quarterback, Zach Borisch, led the team with a solid performance, throwing for 175 yards and one touchdown. “It feels incredible to lead this team to such a big win,” Borisch said in a post-game interview. “We believed in ourselves, and we executed the game plan perfectly.”
The Vandals established an early lead with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Cade Coffey in the first quarter. Wyoming responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Peasley to tight end Alex Sweeney, giving the Cowboys a brief 7-3 lead.
Idaho fought back, reclaiming the lead with a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Logan Hurst before halftime, making it 10-7. The second half saw both teams struggle offensively, but Idaho’s defense remained steadfast, denying Wyoming any significant plays.
In the final minutes of the game, Idaho’s defense intercepted Peasley, giving the Vandals prime field position. Borisch capitalized on this mistake, connecting with receiver Isaac Jones for a decisive 10-yard touchdown.
Wyoming attempted to rally, but Idaho’s defensive unit held firm, preserving the 17-13 victory. The Vandals face their next challenge against Southern Utah this coming week. Head coach Jason Eck praised his team’s effort and resilience, stating, “We are building something special here at Idaho, and this win is just the beginning.”
Recent Posts
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026