Idaho Upsets Wyoming with Late Game Heroics

Idaho, USA – The Idaho Vandals pulled off a stunning upset against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 7, 2024, winning 17-13 in a thrilling game. This victory marks Idaho’s first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team this season.

Idaho’s defense played a pivotal role, holding Wyoming to just 286 total yards while generating two turnovers. The Vandals capitalized on these opportunities, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Idaho’s quarterback, Zach Borisch, led the team with a solid performance, throwing for 175 yards and one touchdown. “It feels incredible to lead this team to such a big win,” Borisch said in a post-game interview. “We believed in ourselves, and we executed the game plan perfectly.”

The Vandals established an early lead with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Cade Coffey in the first quarter. Wyoming responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Peasley to tight end Alex Sweeney, giving the Cowboys a brief 7-3 lead.

Idaho fought back, reclaiming the lead with a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Logan Hurst before halftime, making it 10-7. The second half saw both teams struggle offensively, but Idaho’s defense remained steadfast, denying Wyoming any significant plays.

In the final minutes of the game, Idaho’s defense intercepted Peasley, giving the Vandals prime field position. Borisch capitalized on this mistake, connecting with receiver Isaac Jones for a decisive 10-yard touchdown.

Wyoming attempted to rally, but Idaho’s defensive unit held firm, preserving the 17-13 victory. The Vandals face their next challenge against Southern Utah this coming week. Head coach Jason Eck praised his team’s effort and resilience, stating, “We are building something special here at Idaho, and this win is just the beginning.”