IDF Cancels Troop Extensions Amid Gaza Conflict

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that four extra months of service for conscripted soldiers will be canceled starting November. This decision comes as the military restructures service terms to address manpower issues amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Since the war began, the IDF had been extending the deployment of conscripted ground troops by transitioning them seamlessly into four months of reserve duty. Soldiers drafted in March 2023 will now be released in November 2025 instead of March 2026.

In contrast, troops training in special forces units will be required to serve an additional four months as career soldiers beginning in March 2027. Future recruits in these elite units will also face lengthened service terms, with an additional eight months for reconnaissance units or a full year for commando units.

These changes are part of broader efforts to balance troop requirements amid what IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has called a significant erosion of standing army troops due to nearly two years of ongoing conflict. The IDF’s previous plan to increase service duration by one year in selective units, such as special forces and infantry brigades, faced backlash and was quickly retracted.

A committee, led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Abulafia, made recommendations regarding these service times modifications. The military stated its intention to avoid extending service for current troops, focusing solely on those in training who have not yet been drafted.

Additionally, as part of a new initiative to support reservists, the Netanyahu government announced tax benefits for those serving in reserve roles. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confirmed this at a cabinet meeting, aiming to address growing concerns about reservists’ fatigue due to extended service in the last two years.

The tax benefit structure will provide incentives based on the number of days served, encouraging more reservists to participate actively. This move coincides with reported declines in turnout among reservists, attributed to fatigue and economic stress from prolonged absences from family and work.

Netanyahu emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting soldiers, stating, “Today, we’re delivering additional benefits to reservists — who truly deserve everything we can give them.”