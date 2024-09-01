IDF Recovers Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the recovery of six Israeli hostages’ bodies in the Gaza Strip, including 23-year-old Israeli-American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Alongside Goldberg-Polin, the other hostages identified are Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Ori Danino, 25; Alex Lubnov, 32; Carmel Gat, 40; and Almog Sarusi, 25. The bodies were discovered inside a tunnel in Rafah following an operation conducted by the IDF in conjunction with the Shin Bet intelligence agency on August 31.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the hostages had been “brutally murdered” by their captors shortly before the discovery of their bodies. Notably, the bodies were located only a kilometer from the site where IDF forces rescued a live hostage just the previous week.

In response to this tragic news, President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences, stating, “In the name of the entire State of Israel, I hold their families in my heart and ask forgiveness. Forgiveness for not being able to return your loved ones home safely.”

Currently, at least 97 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza. Among these, it is believed that at least 34 hostages have died, with their bodies held by Hamas militants.

In a past operation, 105 hostages were freed as part of a prisoner exchange agreed upon by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Additionally, another eight hostages were rescued alive during various operations carried out by the IDF in the Strip.

Following the announcement of her son’s death, Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin shared their heartbreak on social media, stating, “The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his sorrow over the news, stating that he had worked tirelessly for the safe return of Hersh, describing the situation as “tragic” and “reprehensible.” He assured that Hamas leaders would face consequences for their actions while reaffirming the commitment to secure the release of remaining hostages.

The Goldberg-Polin family, who immigrated to Israel from the United States 15 years ago, has been actively campaigning for their son’s release over the past 11 months. They recently garnered support during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where they received a standing ovation.

Hersh was abducted during the October 7 attacks while attending the Supernova music festival. Graphic footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing him severely injured as he was taken away by Hamas operatives.

Prior to his death, Hamas released a video depicting Goldberg-Polin with one arm amputated above the elbow after his injury during the attack.