Entertainment
Idris Elba Prepares for Hijack Season 2 with Review Video
LOS ANGELES, CA — Idris Elba is set to return as the lead in the hit Apple TV thriller, Hijack, which will premiere its second season on January 14, 2026. Ahead of this highly anticipated release, Apple has released a video featuring Elba reviewing various critiques of the first season.
Since its debut in 2023, Hijack has captivated audiences with its real-time storytelling format, where the events on-screen unfold concurrently with the timeline in the real world. The series blends action and suspense, making it a top pick for viewers seeking binge-worthy content during the holiday season.
In the new promotional video, Elba humorously responds to some of the reviews from the first season, highlighting the show’s thrilling elements. He encourages fans to jump back into the action and prepare for more intense drama in the upcoming season.
For those looking for more gripping titles on Apple TV, the series Invisible is currently airing. It features a U.S. Marshal character who is on a mission to track down dangerous inmates who have crash-landed in his jurisdiction. Another notable suggestion is Slow Horses, starring Emma Thompson as a detective, adapted from Mick Herron‘s novels.
As excitement builds for the new season of Hijack, Apple TV continues to expand its roster of original shows, attracting viewers with diverse genres and captivating storylines.
If you have watched Hijack, or plan to tune in for Season 2, share your thoughts with us in the comments.
