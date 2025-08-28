Idris Elba Tops AARP’s Hottest Actors Over 50 List

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AARP has released its first-ever list of the Hottest Actors Over 50, with Idris Elba taking the top spot. The list was unveiled on August 28, 2025, and features a total of 25 actors whose appeal transcends generations.

The organization’s Movies for Grownups division compiled the list after much demand. In a statement, AARP noted that each of the featured actors showcases talent and charisma, collectively holding 215 Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy nominations, along with 35 wins.

“This list goes beyond celebrating physical appeal — it highlights actors who exemplify a spirit of reinvention and challenge outdated stereotypes about aging,” said Alison Maxwell, senior executive editor of AARP.org. The release of the list coincides with a growing movement in Hollywood to spotlight stories and talent from the 50-plus community.

The actors on the list include a diverse array of talents, from former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, 72, as the eldest, to 50-year-old Pedro Pascal, the youngest member. Other notable names include Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney, who reportedly encouraged AARP to undertake this project.

Fans and critics alike have shown enthusiasm for these actors, who not only excel in their craft but also embody a magnetism that captivates audiences of all ages. AARP’s goal remains focused on combating ageism in the entertainment industry and promoting work that resonates with older viewers.

Among the highlights of the list are acclaimed performances by these actors in diverse roles, as many continue to reinvent themselves professionally even as they gain life experience. Elba’s triumph as the list’s top member signals a broader acceptance of actors over 50 in noteworthy roles.