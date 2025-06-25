Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek earned her first grass-court win of 2025 at the Bad Homburg Open, defeating Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, on Tuesday.

Swiatek, the fourth seed, faced a slow start, falling behind 4-1 in the opening set. However, she fought back to not only secure the victory but also celebrate her 300th main-draw match win.

The 23-year-old Swiatek acknowledged the importance of overcoming early challenges against Azarenka, a former world No. 1 who entered the tournament as a qualifier after defeating Laura Siegemund in the first round. Swiatek finished the match with a strong performance, including four breaks of Azarenka’s serve, 25 winners, and six aces.

“The first few games, I thought I was playing really well, and I had opportunities to break her, but I didn’t,” Swiatek said. “I kind of got maybe less intense, but I wanted to keep doing what I know I can do, and at the end, it was a great match.”

This victory marks a significant milestone in Swiatek’s career as it represents her 300th tour-level match win. Achieving this in just 372 matches makes her the 11th-fastest player to reach the landmark in WTA history, ahead of tennis greats like Kim Clijsters and Maria Sharapova.

Looking ahead, Swiatek will next face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals, as they compete in a second-round match on Wednesday. Swiatek expressed her eagerness to continue her progress on grass courts after not having played on the surface since last year’s Wimbledon.