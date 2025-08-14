Sports
Iga Swiatek Advances After Kostyuk Withdraws from Cincinnati Open
MASON, OH – World No. 3 Iga Swiatek advanced to the Last 16 of the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open on Sunday after her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, withdrew due to a wrist injury.
Kostyuk suffered the injury during a quarter-final match at the Canadian Open last week and withdrew in tears after falling against Elena Rybakina. Despite her efforts in Cincinnati, where she was seeded 25th and won her second-round match 6-0, 6-1 against Germany’s Tatjana Maria, she had to prioritize her recovery.
In an Instagram post, Kostyuk wrote, “The wrist injury I sustained in Montreal has been a challenge these past days. I gave everything to be ready for Cincinnati. I need to listen to my body. I’ll focus on healing and coming back ready.”
With the walk-over, Swiatek will face Sorana Cirstea in the next round. Cirstea advanced after a hard-fought match against Yuan Yue, coming back from a set down to win 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.
Swiatek leads Cirstea 4-0 in their head-to-head matchups. If Swiatek wins, she will reach the quarter-finals in Cincinnati for the third consecutive year, despite being seeded third this time.
“It happens, it’s sports,” Swiatek said about her recent title drought. “I had some challenges and tournaments where I played well but lost in the semis or to the eventual winner. I wasn’t gone, I was there.”
After winning Wimbledon last month, Swiatek took a break to relax at the Baltic Sea, sharing moments of joy on social media. “I could see the shore, and every big city that we have there from the water point of view. It was all super fun and I loved it,” she said.
Meanwhile, in other matches, Anna Kalinskaya upset fifth-seed Amanda Anisimova, while Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina both advanced in their respective matches.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled past Emma Raducanu in a thrilling match, securing a victory after three tense sets. Sabalenka will next face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
The Cincinnati Open continues to bring surprises as play moves deeper into the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Georgia Power Customers Face Record High Bills Amid Summer Heat
- CoreWeave Shares Plummet 20% After Mixed Q2 Results
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge