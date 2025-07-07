Iga Swiatek Advances at Wimbledon, Reveals Unique Favorite Meal

WIMBLEDON, England — Iga Swiatek moved one step closer to a significant achievement at Wimbledon after defeating Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday. With this victory, she is now just a match away from matching her best performance at the All England Club. To reach that milestone, Swiatek must overcome Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the fourth round on Monday.

The match on Centre Court was a dominant display for the 24-year-old Polish player. Swiatek broke Collins’ serve four times and did not lose her own serve during the match. This win improved her record on grass this year to 6-1, emphasizing her comfort on the surface after a brief break following her semifinal loss at Roland Garros.

Tauson surprised many tennis fans by upsetting the 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, with a score of 7-6 (6), 6-3. Despite losing her first three matches in the main draw at Wimbledon, Tauson has rebounded impressively, winning three matches in just a week. This is a notable turnaround for the 22-year-old, who demonstrated growth on the challenging grass surface.

In her post-match interview, Tauson expressed her disbelief and excitement at reaching the fourth round, stating, “I never expected it. Winning against Elena was definitely a tough job — and it was.”

Swiatek’s path to the fourth round is particularly remarkable as it marks her 19th appearance in the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam, the most of any woman since her debut five years ago. Meanwhile, Tauson is hoping to make history for Danish women’s tennis, aiming to be the first from her country to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

In a lighthearted moment after her match, Swiatek revealed her love for a unique dish from her childhood: pasta with strawberries. This sweet treat, comprising pasta topped with a strawberry sauce, raised some eyebrows among fans and reporters alike. She encouraged others to try it, despite the skepticism surrounding her unusual culinary choice.

As the tournament continues, Swiatek will look to replicate her success against Tauson, while Tauson aims to solidify her ascent in women’s tennis. The encounter is set to be one of the highlights of the fourth round at Wimbledon.