Iga Świątek Battles Sorana Cirstea in WTA Cincinnati Quarterfinal Showdown

Cincinnati, Ohio August 13, 2025 – Iga Świątek faces Sorana Cirstea today in a highly anticipated fourth-round matchup at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, Świątek stands as the clear favorite against her Romanian opponent.

So far, the tournament has unfolded favorably for Świątek, the world’s third-ranked player. She received a first-round bye and then defeated Anastasija Potapova in the second round. Her advancement to the fourth round was aided when Marta Kostiuk withdrew due to a wrist injury, allowing Świątek to rest and prepare in challenging weather conditions in Cincinnati.

Cirstea, currently ranked 138th, is a seasoned competitor who cannot be underestimated despite the odds against her. The Romanian veteran has already knocked out higher-ranked players, indicating she can deliver surprising results. “Every match is different, and I’m preparing for the best Cirstea,” said Świątek before the match.

The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. local time. Świątek has a history of victories over Cirstea, winning all four previous encounters, including their most recent meeting at the Australian Open in 2022.

As the players warm up on the court, fans eagerly await the action to unfold. Will Świątek maintain her dominance and secure a spot in the quarterfinals, or can Cirstea upset the favorite? Stay tuned for live updates as the match progresses.