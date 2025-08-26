Iga Swiatek Begins US Open Campaign Against Emiliana Arango

QUEENS, New York — Iga Swiatek, ranked No. 2 in the world, starts her U.S. Open campaign on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, against Emiliana Arango of Colombia at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After winning her first Wimbledon title, Swiatek aims to secure her seventh Grand Slam title and improve her track record of major victories, as she has yet to win back-to-back tournaments.

The match is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also access the match via various streaming services, enhancing the viewing experience for those unable to attend in person.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Swiatek expressed her excitement and determination, saying, “Every Grand Slam brings different challenges and I’m ready to face them.” With a strong support system and her previous experience, she is confident heading into the matchup against Arango, who has shown promise on the court as well.

On the same day, numerous other matches are scheduled, featuring notable players such as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and American favorite Tommy Paul. Each match promises high-stakes tennis as the first round of the championship unfolds.

In related news, Alexandra Eala recently made headlines by becoming the first woman from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam match. Eala achieved this milestone by defeating No. 14 seed Clara Tauson, displaying remarkable resilience and skill during her match.

The U.S. Open continues to draw thrilling matchups, with coverage available across ESPN platforms throughout the day. As the tournament progresses, fans will be eager to see how Swiatek and other top players perform.