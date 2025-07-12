Iga Świątek Dominates Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon Final

London, England — Iga Świątek of Poland overwhelmed Amanda Anisimova of the United States during the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on July 12, 2025. The match began with Świątek securing a stunning 6-0 victory in the first set, showcasing her dominance on Centre Court.

Świątek, a four-time French Open champion and seeded eighth, quickly established her rhythm against the thirteenth-seeded Anisimova. The two players faced off in front of a packed crowd, as fans eagerly anticipated who would lift the Venus Rosewater Dish and claim over $4 million in prize money.

Chris Evert, a former tennis superstar, commented on the match for ESPN, calling it the best performance she had ever witnessed from Świątek. She drew parallels between Świątek’s performance and her own experience losing to Billie Jean King in 1973, recalling the disorientation she felt after a similar 6-0 first set.

With Świątek leading 3-0 in the second set, Anisimova appeared to struggle with her serve and missed opportunities. Świątek continued to exploit Anisimova’s weaknesses, artfully placing shots to keep her off-balance. By the time of the match’s 35-minute mark, the momentum was clearly in Świątek’s favor.

Even the legendary Martina Navratilova, who previously held the record for the quickest women’s singles final in Wimbledon history, took notice of Świątek’s skill on the court. Navratilova last witnessed a 6-0 set in a final in 1983.

The competition intensified as Anisimova aimed to secure her first game, but Świątek’s strong strategy of forcing her opponent to move laterally persisted. As fans rallied support for Anisimova, the atmosphere on Centre Court remained electric.

With each passing game, Anisimova’s errors, including double faults and misdirected shots, became increasingly evident. Świątek capitalized on these opportunities, and as the match progressed, Anisimova struggled to regain her composure.

The final match highlighted the stark contrast in experience, with Świątek demonstrating her class and resolve. As the match unfolded, the crowd hoped for a turning point, eager to see Anisimova recover and make the contest more competitive.

Regardless of the outcome, this final serves as a significant moment in both players’ careers, with Świątek chasing her first Wimbledon title and Anisimova aiming for redemption in future competitions.