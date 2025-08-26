Iga Świątek Dominates Emiliana Arango at US Open

NEW YORK, USA — Iga Świątek made a strong start in the 2025 US Open, defeating Emiliana Arango in the first round on August 26. The match concluded with a score of 6-1, 6-2, showcasing Świątek’s dominant performance.

Playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Świątek controlled the match from the beginning. She won the first set decisively, breaking Arango’s serve multiple times. The Polish player displayed a powerful game, finishing the first set in just 24 minutes.

In the second set, Świątek maintained her momentum, quickly establishing a lead. She utilized her strong serving and precise shots, including several winning forehands, to break Arango’s serve again for a set score of 6-2.

Following the match, Świątek expressed satisfaction with her performance. “I felt great on the court today. I was focused and executed my game plan well,” she said. This victory sets her up for a next-round match against either Suzan Lamens or Valerie Glozman.

Emiliana Arango, currently ranked 84th in the WTA rankings, struggled to find her footing against the world’s second-ranked player. Despite her loss, she remained positive, stating, “Every match is a learning experience, and I will take this as motivation for the upcoming tournaments.”

This victory continues Świątek’s impressive form, following her recent triumph at the Cincinnati Open. She is considered a major contender for the 2025 title at this year’s US Open.