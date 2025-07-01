Iga Świątek Dominates Polina Kudiermietowa in Wimbledon Opener

LONDON, England — Iga Świątek began her Wimbledon journey on July 1, 2025, with a decisive victory over Polina Kudiermietowa. The matchup marked the first encounter between the two players, and Świątek, the world’s fourth-ranked player, took control early.

After reaching the finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Bad Homburg just days prior, where she lost to Jessica Pegula, Świątek showed no signs of fatigue in her opening match at the All England Club. She won the first set 7-5 and followed with a commanding 6-1 in the second.

Kudiermietowa, ranked 64th in the WTA standings, struggled against Świątek’s aggressive play. Despite some competitive moments, she could not maintain the pressure. “You can never underestimate your opponent, but today, I felt strong and ready,” said Świątek after the match.

This match was an important one for both players. It was Kudiermietowa’s first time competing in the main draw at Wimbledon, having not previously advanced in earlier tournaments. She admitted the experience was challenging, especially against a seasoned player like Świątek.

As the match progressed, Świątek demonstrated her skill with powerful serves and strategic placements, often catching Kudiermietowa off balance. In the closing moments of the match, Świątek secured three match points at 40-0 in the final game of the second set.

With this victory, Iga Świątek advances to the second round of Wimbledon, where she aims to improve on her past performances. Her next opponent has yet to be determined, but the crowd remains excited for her prospects in this prestigious tournament.