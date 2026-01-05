Sports
Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
Sydney, Australia — Iga Świątek, the world No. 2 and six-time Grand Slam champion, spoke at a news conference during the United Cup about the strength of women’s tennis. On January 3, 2026, she emphasized that there is no need to compare women’s and men’s tennis as they both stand on their own.
Świątek made her comments following a controversial match in Dubai on December 28, where world No. 671 Nick Kyrgios defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She stated, “There doesn’t need to be any competition” and added that women’s tennis is thriving with many talented athletes.
The 24-year-old expressed her disbelief regarding some negative opinions about the match. She pointed out, "We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis."
Both Kyrgios and Sabalenka defended the match format, which altered court dimensions and allowed only one serve. Sabalenka expressed confusion over the criticism, saying she did not understand how anyone could find negativity in the event. Kyrgios, meanwhile, described the match as a positive step forward for tennis.
Before the United Cup, Stuart Duguid, co-founder of Evolve, the agency representing Sabalenka and Kyrgios, echoed the sentiments, saying he did not grasp why the event drew criticism.
Currently, Świątek is focused on her performance in the United Cup, noting how events like these bring the tennis community together. She stated, “Events like this one bring tennis all together… I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better.”
Świątek, who is aiming for the Australian Open, also highlighted the different atmosphere in team events compared to regular tournaments. “The energy is so much different… playing a team event… is really refreshing,” she added.
As the United Cup progresses, Canadian Victoria Mboko is debuting at the event, having gained recognition for her impressive 2025 season. Fellow competitor Barbora Krejcikova, who expressed excitement about representing Czechia, is also part of the tournament.
