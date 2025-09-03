Sports
Iga Świątek Faces Amanda Anisimova in US Open Quarterfinals
NEW YORK, USA — Iga Świątek, the world’s second-ranked tennis player, faces Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open on September 3 at 10:15 PM local time.
Świątek has had a strong run to this stage, defeating Emiliana Arango, Suzan Lamens, Anna Kalinska, and Jekaterina Aleksandrova. Her only match that went the full distance was against Lamens, while Anisimova, currently ranked ninth, has only lost one set this tournament.
The last time these two met was at the Wimbledon final, where Świątek dominated, winning 6-0, 6-0. Now, Anisimova seeks revenge on home soil as she competes in front of her local fans.
Both players are eager to advance further in the tournament. The first set is currently tied at 4-4, with both displaying a mix of powerful serves and strategic plays.
The winner of this match will face either Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. The atmosphere is buzzing as fans await the result of what promises to be an exciting match.
Recent Posts
- Earnings Reports Set for Market Watch Next Week
- Iga Świątek Faces Amanda Anisimova in US Open Quarterfinals
- Trump Administration Implements New Measures Impacting International Students
- Anisimova and Swiatek Face Off in US Open Quarterfinals
- Germany Dominates Finland to Finish EuroBasket Group Stage Unbeaten
- American Eagle Outfitters Predicts Strong Third Quarter Sales Growth
- Jon Jones Cleared of Charges in February Accident Case
- Figma Shares Decline After Initial IPO Surge
- UML Faces Internal Strife as Bhandari Seeks Political Comeback
- Millonarios Faces Envigado in Copa BetPlay Octavos de Final
- Queta Ejected, Portugal Advances in EuroBasket 2025 Thriller
- Tension Builds as CBS Soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ Prepares for Return
- Deadly Accident Strikes Lisboa’s Historic Glória Elevator
- UMass Lowell Welcomes Class of 2029 in Convocation Ceremony
- ConocoPhillips Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Market Pressures
- Man Challenges Trump to Golf in Bizarre Court Filings Ahead of Trial
- Josh Allen Claims He’s ‘Second Most Talented’ in Marriage to Hailee Steinfeld
- IO Interactive Teases 007 First Light at State of Play Event
- Advisers Consider Adams Administration Role Amid Mayoral Race
- Serbia and Turkey Set for EuroBasket Showdown in Riga