Iga Świątek Faces Amanda Anisimova in US Open Quarterfinals

NEW YORK, USA — Iga Świątek, the world’s second-ranked tennis player, faces Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open on September 3 at 10:15 PM local time.

Świątek has had a strong run to this stage, defeating Emiliana Arango, Suzan Lamens, Anna Kalinska, and Jekaterina Aleksandrova. Her only match that went the full distance was against Lamens, while Anisimova, currently ranked ninth, has only lost one set this tournament.

The last time these two met was at the Wimbledon final, where Świątek dominated, winning 6-0, 6-0. Now, Anisimova seeks revenge on home soil as she competes in front of her local fans.

Both players are eager to advance further in the tournament. The first set is currently tied at 4-4, with both displaying a mix of powerful serves and strategic plays.

The winner of this match will face either Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. The atmosphere is buzzing as fans await the result of what promises to be an exciting match.