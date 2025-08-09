Iga Świątek Faces Anastasija Potapova at WTA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Iga Świątek, the top Polish tennis player, is set to face Anastasija Potapova in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati today at 5 p.m. local time. This match follows Świątek’s recent fourth-round loss to Clara Tauson in Montreal, where she was unable to reach the quarterfinals.

In her first round in Cincinnati, Świątek received a bye, while Potapova secured her spot by defeating Laura Siegemund in straight sets. Ranked 45th in the world, Potapova aims to cause an upset against the heavily favored Świątek, who is currently ranked third.

The stakes are high, as this tournament serves as a crucial preparation for players ahead of the US Open. Świątek previously crushed Potapova in their only encounter last year at Roland Garros, winning 6-0, 6-0—a performance she will look to emulate.

Fans are excited for what promises to be an electric match on the central court, with both players already warming up. As the temperature in Cincinnati rises to nearly 32°C, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Stay tuned for live updates and scores of this thrilling matchup.

The outcome of this match could determine Świątek’s path deeper into the tournament, as she potentially faces the winner between Marta Kostiuk and Tatjana Maria in the next round.