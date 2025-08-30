Iga Świątek Faces Anna Kalinska in US Open Third Round Clash

NEW YORK, NY — Iga Świątek will face Anna Kalinska in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, August 31, 2025. The match comes after Świątek’s victory over Suzan Lamens, which she won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 after dropping a set.

Świątek, who is seeded second in the tournament, began her campaign by defeating Emiliiana Arango with a decisive score of 6-1, 6-2. However, her next match against the Dutch player Lamens proved more challenging, requiring three sets as her form fluctuated.

Kalinska, the 29th seed, advanced after beating Kazakhstan’s Julia Putincewa 6-1, 7-5. This matchup marks a critical moment for both players, as they have a 1-1 head-to-head record. In their previous encounter, Świątek won in the quarterfinals of the WTA event in Cincinnati earlier this month, solidifying her confidence.

The anticipation builds as fans look forward to the evening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Świątek hopes to secure a spot in the fourth round. Kalinska, known for her competitive spirit, aims to challenge the reigning champion.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes are on the top players, with Świątek hoping to reclaim her position at the top of the WTA ranking. The match is set to start at 1:00 AM local time, promising excitement for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.