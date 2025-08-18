Iga Świątek Faces Jasmine Paolini in WTA Cincinnati Final

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Iga Świątek is set to compete against Jasmine Paolini in the WTA 1000 final in Cincinnati on August 19, 2025. Świątek, the top Polish tennis player, has not lost a set throughout this tournament. Now, she aims for another strong performance as she faces Italian Paolini, who poses a formidable challenge.

After two weeks of competition, the final match will feature two well-known players: Świątek and Paolini. In their respective semifinals, Świątek defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets while Paolini required three sets to overcome Weronika Kudermietowa.

The stakes are high for Świątek, who is not only vying for the championship trophy and prize money but also for a chance to climb back to the No. 2 position in the WTA world ranking. To achieve this, she must win against Paolini, who has previously struggled in their head-to-head matchups.

The competition is scheduled to start just before midnight local time. Fans can follow the live updates and results on the Przegląd Sportowy Onet website. This final presents a grand opportunity for both players, particularly for Świątek, who has a perfect track record against Paolini, having won all six of their previous encounters.

As anticipation builds, the tournament atmosphere grows tense with excitement for what is expected to be an exhilarating showdown on the court.