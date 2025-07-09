Iga Świątek Faces Ludmiła Samsonova in Wimbledon Quarterfinal Today

London, England – Iga Świątek is set to play against Ludmiła Samsonova today at 2:00 PM on Court No. 1 in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon. Fans can watch the match live on Polsat Sport and Polsat Sport Premium 1, with an online stream available for subscribers of Polsat Box Go.

Świątek has performed impressively throughout the tournament, losing only one set in her previous four matches. The Polish player faced Caty McNally in a tough contest, ultimately winning that match. With strong victories over her other opponents, she appears ready for the challenge ahead.

Samsonova, a Russian player, also enters the match with confidence, having won all her previous matches at Wimbledon in straight sets, including victories against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Daria Kasatkina, and Julia Starodubtseva. Achieving a quarterfinal spot marks a career milestone for her.

Historically, Świątek has had the upper hand in their past encounters, winning all four previous matches, although none were played on grass. Their last meeting was during the US Open last year, where Świątek triumphed 6-4, 6-1.

This quarterfinal matchup not only presents a chance for Świątek to advance to the semifinals but also could solidify her standing as a favorite in the tournament.