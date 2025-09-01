Iga Świątek’s Match Scheduled Against Aleksandrova Amid Controversial US Open Decisions

NEW YORK, USA — A controversial decision by the US Open organizers regarding Iga Świątek‘s match may significantly impact attendance during her upcoming game. Świątek is set to face Jekaterina Aleksandrova, and both matches have been scheduled at similar times on different courts, potentially forcing fans to choose which match to attend.

The decision, made late at night, came despite the organizers knowing that a high-profile match between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka would be the highlight of the day. This much-anticipated matchup will occur on the central court, drawing significant attention away from Świątek, whose match is slated for Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Świątek, a recent Wimbledon champion, faces Aleksandrova, who has shown impressive form by defeating Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the third round. However, Aleksandrova has struggled in the past to progress beyond the fourth round in Grand Slam tournaments.

The match between Gauff and Osaka is set for the morning session due to Labor Day celebrations in the United States, which typically boost attendance at matches. Fans of women’s tennis are now faced with a difficult choice between supporting their domestic player, Gauff, or the Polish star, Świątek.

This scheduling has raised eyebrows, especially since Świątek’s match could have been positioned as the first on Louis Armstrong instead of a less prominent pairing. Viewers can anticipate an exciting game; however, Świątek must remain wary of Aleksandrova, who defeated her earlier this year in Miami.

Today’s match is expected to start around 7:30 PM local time. Fans can tune in to live coverage on Eurosport or follow updates on Przegląd Sportowy Onet.