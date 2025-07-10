Iga Swiatek Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals with Victory Over Samsonova

LONDON (AP) — Iga Swiatek advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time on Wednesday, defeating 19th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5. This win marks a significant achievement for the five-time Grand Slam champion, showcasing her improved performance on grass courts.

From the outset, Swiatek displayed confidence often absent in prior Wimbledon appearances. Leading by a set and 4-2, she seemed poised for victory, dominating with powerful groundstrokes. However, Samsonova staged a comeback, leveling the match at 5-5.

Swiatek kept her composure, countering with strong serves and timely returns. “Honestly, it feels great,” Swiatek said after the match. “I’m super proud of myself and I’ll keep going.”

Despite Samsonova’s fierce fightback, Swiatek secured the win after breaking her opponent to conclude the match, celebrating with a joyful dance on the grass. Her triumph sets up a semifinal encounter with Belinda Bencic, who recently defeated Mirra Andreeva.

Before Wimbledon, Swiatek found some momentum, reaching the final in Bad Homburg and regaining confidence after a challenging clay season. “Match by match my confidence went up,” she noted. “I worked hard here to progress on this surface.”

Swiatek’s journey reflects a resurgence after a year of mixed results, as she now approaches her first Wimbledon final with renewed ambition. Looking ahead, she aims to maintain her competitive edge as she faces Bencic, against whom she has a 3-1 career record.