Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open

Bad Homburg, Germany — Iga Swiatek will make her long-awaited 2025 grass-court debut at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, which kicks off on Sunday, June 22. This tournament, the third and final WTA 500 grass-court event of the season, features several notable matchups.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the tournament’s top seed, has the potential to face off against Top 20 player Liudmila Samsonova in a second-round rematch following their recent Berlin encounter. Pegula earned a bye in the first round but will need to watch closely, as Samsonova has to win her first match against a qualifier to advance.

Another anticipated rematch will see No. 5 seed Emma Navarro take on Marta Kostyuk. They previously met in Berlin, where Navarro emerged victorious. Kostyuk aims to avenge her 6-2, 6-3 defeat from last week. The winner of this contest may face Naomi Osaka, a wild card entry, in an exciting second-round clash.

Mirra Andreeva, seeded third, also received a bye and is eager to secure her first grass-court win of the season after her earlier loss in Berlin. Should she get through her next match, Andreeva could face Magdalena Frech or Clara Tauson, both Top 25 players.

Defending champion Diana Shnaider, the sixth seed, is set to play against last year’s runner-up Donna Vekic in what promises to be an electrifying first-round match. Shnaider previously defeated Vekic to clinch the title last year.

The tournament also marks a key moment for Swiatek, who received a first-round bye as the fourth seed. She will face either wild card Laura Siegemund or a qualifier next. The competition includes other notable players like No. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who will meet Belinda Bencic in the first round.

Additionally, No. 2 seed Jasmine Paolini will start her campaign against either Queen’s Club champion Tatjana Maria or Leylah Fernandez after her first-round bye.

Overall, with five of the Top 10 players competing in this prestigious event, the Bad Homburg Open is shaping up to be a thrilling lead-up to Wimbledon.