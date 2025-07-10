Iga Świątek Surprises Fans with Open Practice Before Wimbledon Semi-Final

LONDON, England — Just hours before her semi-final match at Wimbledon, Iga Świątek changed her training plans, opting for an open practice session that delighted fans. On July 10, 2025, the Polish star took to Court 16, allowing spectators to witness her preparations for the upcoming match against Belinda Bencic.

This public training session marked a shift from previous days when players trained privately at the Aorangi Centre, away from the tournament atmosphere. Earlier that week, Świątek had also held an open session, but the move today stood out, giving fans a rare glimpse of her preparations.

While Świątek welcomed fans into her training, Bencic chose a different path and conducted her practice behind closed doors at Aorangi. Despite no official announcement regarding Świątek’s open session, fans began to gather, taking their seats in the small stands surrounding Court 16.

Świątek’s team, including coach Wim Fissette and trainers Daria Abramowicz and Tomasz Moczek, were present as she warmed up for the big match. They prepared to face Bencic, who reached the semi-final by defeating Mira Andriejeva.

In the earlier rounds, Świątek showcased her skill by defeating several opponents and looked to carry that momentum into the match scheduled for later today after the women’s quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, starting at 14:30 Polish time.

With renewed confidence and fan support, Świątek is set to make history as she aims for her first Wimbledon final.