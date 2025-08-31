Sports
Iga Swiatek Survives Tough Test from Suzan Lamens at US Open
New York, NY – World No. 2 Iga Swiatek faced a challenge from Dutch player Suzan Lamens in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. After dropping a set, Swiatek came back to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, moving into the third round.
Swiatek, who recently captured her sixth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, started strong but had to dig deep as Lamens fought back in the second set. “I know that, I kind of, let her in after the first set,” Swiatek said. “She used her chances and knew what to do with that.” The match lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Despite dropping the second set, Swiatek showed resilience in the final set. She capitalized on Lamens’ double faults and quickly took a 4-1 lead. Lamens, who is ranked No. 66 in the world, continued to battle, but Swiatek ultimately prevailed.
Swiatek will now face 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, who advanced by defeating Yulia Putintseva. Kalinskaya and Swiatek met just weeks ago in Cincinnati, where Swiatek won in straight sets.
Other seeds also advanced, including Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova, who both won their matches without dropping a set. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka powered through Hailey Baptiste, advancing with a score of 6-3, 6-1.
Swiatek reflected on her match, saying, “It wasn’t easy. I’m happy at the end I could be more proactive. Just being under pressure is something you can take from a match like that.” This win puts Swiatek one step closer to her goal of winning both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.
