Iga Świątek Wins Cincinnati Open, Prepares for U.S. Open Challenge

MASON, Ohio — Iga Świątek marked her return to the hard courts by winning the Cincinnati Open on August 18, 2025, defeating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. This victory positions Świątek, the world No. 2, as a formidable contender for the upcoming U.S. Open.

The match on a humid evening featured a competitive opening set, with Paolini staging a comeback to level the score at 5-5. However, Świątek regained her composure to take the set. The second set saw Świątek facing challenges as Paolini broke her serve twice; yet, Świątek’s determination shone through, allowing her to clinch the match with an ace.

“I didn’t play perfectly, but I’m happy to have won,” Świątek said post-match, celebrating her triumph which marked her first hard court title since March 2024. This win, along with her earlier success at Wimbledon, makes her a strong favorite heading into the U.S. Open.

Świątek’s past year has seen ups and downs; although she captured the French Open in 2024, she struggled during the clay season and failed to secure titles until recently. This resurgence involves a strategic shift in her game, focusing on patience and variety.

Following her Cincinnati win, Świątek is set to team up with Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open mixed doubles. They are expected to face Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe on August 19, just hours after her singles victory. ‘The last two days felt like one long day, but I’m super happy to be here and playing with Casper,’ Świątek mentioned, showcasing her readiness for the quick turnaround.

As she stands on the cusp of another Grand Slam campaign, tennis fans remain excited about Świątek’s prowess and determination to reclaim the top ranking.