Iga Swiatek Wins Wimbledon with Historic 6-0, 6-0 Final

London, England – Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon on Saturday with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final. The match lasted just 54 minutes, marking Swiatek’s first Wimbledon title and her sixth Grand Slam championship overall.

Swiatek, the eighth seed from Poland, exhibited clinical form throughout the match, breaking Anisimova’s serve in the very first game. She did not face a single break point and won an impressive 21 out of 29 points on her first serve.

The ‘double bagel’ scoreline has not been seen in a Grand Slam final since Steffi Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva in 1988. Swiatek’s achievement also marks the first time a player has won a Wimbledon final by this margin in the Open era, a feat last accomplished in 1911.

“I didn’t even dream of this because for me, it was just way too far,” Swiatek said during the trophy presentation ceremony, in the presence of the Princess of Wales. “I want to thank my team; they believed in me more than I did.”

Anisimova, aged 23, was playing in her first Grand Slam final. She struggled significantly, committing five double faults and recording 28 unforced errors. “I’ve struggled with my serve,” Anisimova admitted, highlighting her performance throughout the tournament.

In total, Swiatek has now won 12 major finals while losing only one set in those matches. This victory on the grass at Wimbledon adds to her collection of four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title, making her the eighth woman to win a major title on all three surfaces.

“Winning on the grass is proving that she can win on every surface,” Marion Bartoli, a former Wimbledon champion, remarked on BBC Radio 5 Live. “This adds another layer to her resume.”

After the match, Anisimova expressed her admiration for Swiatek, calling her “such an incredible player” and “an inspiration.” As the curtain fell on the final, tears were seen on Anisimova’s face while her mother, attending her match for the first time, comforted her.