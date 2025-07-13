Iga Swiatek Wins Wimbledon, Celebrated by Courteney Cox

LONDON (AP) — Iga Swiatek of Poland achieved a remarkable milestone on Saturday, July 12, 2025, by defeating Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. 6-0, 6-0 to win the women’s singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. This victory marks Swiatek’s sixth Grand Slam title and her first championship on grass at the All England Club.

Following her victory, Swiatek rushed to the stands where she was greeted by friends and family, including actress Courteney Cox, who is well-known for her role as Monica Geller on the TV series “Friends.” The actress has been a long-time idol for Swiatek, who is a fan of the show. After embracing Cox, Swiatek shared that the moment was surreal, highlighting the excitement around her win.

This victory at Wimbledon is historic as it is the first women’s final in 114 years where one player did not win a single game. “It was super surreal,” Swiatek said after the match. The match lasted just 57 minutes on a breezy day at Centre Court.

Swiatek arrived at the tournament wearing custom-made sneakers that featured the phrase, “The One Where She Wins Her Sixth Grand Slam,” a nod to the naming style of her favorite sitcom, “Friends.” The match itself was a showcase of Swiatek’s dominant performance, as she maintained control throughout.

Anisimova, the 13th seed, struggled during the match, admitting she felt nervous and fatigued. “I was a bit frozen there,” she said. “It was a bit tough to digest, obviously.”

With members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, present to present the championship trophy, Swiatek expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “Overall, the process of getting the trophy from Her Royal Highness was something surreal,” she remarked.

Swiatek’s performance did not go unnoticed on social media, where she received congratulations from fellow athletes and fans alike, including Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who praised her dominance. Her journey at Wimbledon is a significant chapter in her already illustrious career, as she continues to set records in women’s tennis.