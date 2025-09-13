Entertainment
Iggy Azalea Surprises Fans with Bentley Purchase During Livestream
LOS ANGELES, CA — Iggy Azalea made headlines on September 11 during a livestream with popular streamer N3on, where she unexpectedly purchased a Bentley. The 35-year-old rapper shared the moment with the 21-year-old streamer while taking a test drive of the luxury vehicle.
Both Azalea and N3on were impressed by the quiet operation of the car. Azalea revealed that the purchase was a birthday gift for herself, despite her birthday being on June 7, well before the stream.
The livestream wasn’t limited to just car talking; Azalea also treated N3on to a ride on a large luxury yacht to the Bahamas, further showcasing her lavish lifestyle.
Azalea recently discussed her career changes in an interview on ABC’s Nightline. She reflected on stepping away from music and exploring various ventures, which includes launching her own memecoin cryptocurrency called Mother Iggy. “It seemed to me that, especially with meme tokens, they were central to virality, and that really interests me,” she stated.
The cryptocurrency once reached a market value of $240 million but has now settled at approximately $9.5 million, according to data from Coingecko. Azalea also shared that her experience with OnlyFans had been lucrative, bringing in nearly $48 million, which she called “life-changing.”
Fans can look forward to ComplexCon returning to Las Vegas in October 2025, featuring performances by artists like Young Thug and Peso Pluma, promising an exciting event for music enthusiasts.
