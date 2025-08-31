Sports
Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
Ciudad de México, México – In the Apertura 2025 seventh round, a match at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes took place behind closed doors on Saturday.
Despite the lack of fans, the home team, known as the azulcremas, showed their determination on the field. Within the first 15 minutes, the game was largely uneventful, apart from a controversial moment when a penalty was called into question for Uruguay’s Rodrigo Aguirre, which the referee did not acknowledge.
Things picked up at the 19-minute mark when Uruguay’s Brian Rodríguez attempted a volley with his left foot, but goalkeeper Carlos Moreno made a crucial save to keep the game scoreless.
Moments later, in the 21st minute, the azulcremas found the back of the net. Israel Reyes executed a clever lob pass to Alejandro Zendejas. Zendejas made a diagonal run, allowing Lichnovsky to finish the play and score the opening goal.
Throughout the first half, the home team remained the more aggressive side, controlling the pace and creation of chances. The visitors, known as the hidalguenses, struggled to generate significant threats until the 40th minute, when Moroccan Oussama Idrissi launched a long-range shot that Luis Malagón stopped with a deft hand save.
As the first half came to a close, the azulcremas held a firm lead, showcasing their tenacity in challenging circumstances.
