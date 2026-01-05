Entertainment
Ike Barinholtz Shares Heartfelt Message at Critics Choice Awards
Santa Monica, California – Ike Barinholtz made a heartfelt statement at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, reminding viewers of the importance of family. The actor, who was up for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in ‘The Studio,’ dedicated a moment to his three daughters.
While addressing the audience on Live From E!, Barinholtz said, “We need to say hi to my daughters who are definitely watching at home.” He continued by directly speaking to his daughters, Foster, 11, Payton, 8, and their 6-year-old, whose name remains private. “Listen to your grandparents and save some cookies for your mom and dad for when they come home, please,” he added with affection.
The evening held excitement for Barinholtz as ‘The Studio’ also competed for Best Comedy Series. The show features a talented ensemble cast including Seth Rogen, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy. Barinholtz expressed enthusiasm for the awards season, saying, “The real winning is getting to do more episodes.”
The first season of ‘The Studio’ featured notable guest appearances from stars like Martin Scorsese and Zoë Kravitz, leaving Barinholtz in awe. “That’s surreal, I still don’t believe that happened,” he remarked, reflecting on the success of the show’s guest features.
As the ceremony aired live on E! and the USA Network, fans were reminded of the impact of family and friendship in the industry. With Barinholtz’s lighthearted address, he brought a personal touch to the glamorous evening, emphasizing that while accolades are significant, the love for family truly prevails.
