Ike Barinholtz in Talks to Play Elon Musk in AI Movie

Los Angeles, CA – Ike Barinholtz, known for his role in Apple TV+’s acclaimed series “The Studio,” is in discussions to portray Elon Musk in the upcoming film “Artificial,” directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The movie, produced by Amazon MGM, centers on the artificial intelligence firm OpenAI and its turbulent past, particularly a brief scandal in 2023 involving CEO Sam Altman, who was fired and quickly rehired. Andrew Garfield is expected to take on the role of Altman, while Anora breakout star Yura Borisov is set to play Iya Sutskever, a co-founder of OpenAI.

Simon Rich, who wrote the script, is also producing alongside David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford from Heyday Films and Jennifer Fox. The film is described as a comedic drama that explores the complex dynamics within the AI industry.

Barinholtz’s recent Emmy nomination for “The Studio” highlights his rise in the industry, adding to his diverse work on shows like “Eastbound & Down” and movies such as “Neighbors” and “Blockers.” His recent voice work in DreamWorks’ “Orion and the Dark” further showcases his versatility.

This project marks another collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM, following previous films like “Challengers” and “Bones and All.” Guadagnino’s latest film, “After the Hunt,” starring Julia Roberts, is also set for a premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The film “Artificial” has generated significant interest due to its focus on a pivotal moment in AI history, especially given Musk’s background as co-founder of OpenAI and his complex relationship with the company and Altman.