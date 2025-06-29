Ilia Topuria Claims Lightweight Championship with Stunning Knockout

LAS VEGAS — Ilia Topuria made a major statement Saturday night at UFC 317, winning the vacant lightweight championship with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira.

Topuria, who entered the fight with an undefeated record of 17-0, delivered a sharp right hand that dropped Oliveira at 2:27 of the opening round, fulfilling his prediction of an early finish.

“I always say I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts,” said Topuria, who was a -400 favorite at BetMGM sportsbook.

Previously dominant in the featherweight division, Topuria moved up to 155 pounds and claimed the lightweight title after defending his featherweight championship successfully last year against top contenders like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

UFC CEO Dana White praised Topuria’s performance, stating, “I think tonight was his big night. We have a star on our hands.”

Oliveira, who holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history, hoped to reclaim the lightweight title he previously held. After the knockout, Topuria’s victory was marked by excitement from the crowd of 19,800.

In the aftermath of his win, a confrontation occurred when fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett entered the ring. The two fighters, who have a history of rivalry, exchanged words, with Topuria challenging Pimblett directly.

“If you’re ready, I’m here,” Topuria shouted at Pimblett, reigniting their past tensions.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight championship, defeating Kai Kara-France via rear-naked chokehold in the third round. This victory continued Pantoja’s impressive win streak, extending it to eight fights.

Additionally, both fighters and the UFC audience were treated to an intense bout between No. 12 Joshua Van and No. 1 contender Brandon Royval, resulting in a unanimous decision win for Van. The fight recorded the third most significant strikes landed in UFC history, showcasing remarkable skill from both competitors.