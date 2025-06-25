Ilia Topuria Predicts First-Round KO at UFC 317 Showdown

Las Vegas, Nevada – Ilia Topuria has made a bold prediction ahead of his UFC 317 matchup against Charles Oliveira this Saturday night. Topuria, who is moving up to the lightweight division for the vacant title, aims to become a double champion after decisively dominating the featherweight class.

The 28-year-old fighter expressed confidence in his ability to maintain his knockout power at the higher weight class, predicting a first-round knockout of Oliveira. ‘I’m going to finish him in the first round. He walks forward — this is all I need,’ Topuria said. He explained that his speed in closing distance has been critical to his previous victories.

Topuria continued, ‘The time that it takes me to knock out my opponents is the time that it takes me to close the distance, because they run away. But with Charles, I’m not going to need to close the distance because he walks forward. Just try to stay in the middle of the Octagon, and you’re not going to see me coming.’

Topuria, a rising star in the UFC, has maintained an undefeated record in his professional career. Throughout his fights, only two have gone the distance, showcasing his finishing ability. On the other hand, Oliveira, who previously held the lightweight title, is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

In addition to acknowledging Oliveira’s prowess, Topuria said, ‘You can never count him out because he’s a dangerous guy. He has the most finishes in the UFC’s history.’ However, he remains undeterred, recalling past opponents such as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, stating that he possesses a unique skill set that they have never faced.

‘No one could beat them. No one could knock them out,’ Topuria remarked. ‘You never faced someone that skillful like me. The skill development I’m bringing to this sport, they’ve never felt it, they never saw it.’

He believes that discussions around weight difference are overstated. ‘If I’m walking in the street with my wife and someone says something to her, I’m not going to ask him, “How much is your weight? What is your reach? Height?” I will stay there and I’m going to take his head off. This is how I think.’

Topuria’s upcoming bout against Oliveira will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring a co-main event flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.