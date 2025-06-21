Ilia Topuria Prepares for UFC Lightweight Title Showdown

Las Vegas, NV – Ilia Topuria is gearing up for his third title fight in the UFC, facing former featherweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title on June 28. Known for his outspoken nature, Topuria has not held back in his criticism of Oliveira, labeling the Brazilian’s recent comments about their matchup as ‘wishful thinking.’

As International Fight Week approaches, the Countdown preview for UFC 317 was released on June 21, giving fans a glimpse into the preparations of both fighters. Topuria, undefeated in his professional career, expressed confidence in his ability to dominate the fight, emphasizing their differing records: he remains unbeaten while Oliveira has suffered ten losses.

‘I’m a very complete fighter,’ Topuria said. ‘When you get in there, you’re not going to feel comfortable in any place. I make my opponents play my game, and that’s why I’m undefeated.’

Oliveira, a veteran in the lightweight division, has a mixed record of 2-2 in his last four fights but argues that his skill set will allow him to control the match. ‘In striking and grappling, I’m better. My jiu-jitsu is sharp, and I move forward,’ Oliveira stated during the Countdown segment.

Topuria transitioned to 155 pounds after vacating his featherweight title, a decision he made due to the challenges of cutting weight. ‘When you cut weight, you feel terrible. I didn’t want to suffer anymore,’ he explained, discussing the toll weight cuts have taken on him in the past.

Initially setting his sights on fighting Islam Makhachev for the title, Topuria expressed frustration over Makhachev’s dismissive comments about him as a contender. ‘They act like they invented the sport. I’m fighting directly for the belt and I feel I was always meant to be here,’ he said. Topuria now looks ahead to the title fight against Oliveira, ready to prove his place at the top.