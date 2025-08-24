Sports
Iliman Ndiaye Attracts Interest from English and Italian Clubs
LONDON, England — Iliman Ndiaye continues to gain attention from top football clubs after a strong season in the Premier League. The 24-year-old winger has attracted interest from various English and Italian teams.
Notable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that multiple clubs have tried to secure his services, but Ndiaye’s current club has turned down all offers. The player, originally from Rouen, France, remains a pivotal part of his team’s plans moving forward.
Ndiaye’s contract with the club runs through June 2029, making him a significant asset. His market value is estimated at around 22 million euros, and he earns an annual salary of approximately 2.8 million euros. The club sees him as crucial to their future endeavors, emphasizing his importance in their squad.
As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether any team will successfully acquire the talented Senegalese international.
