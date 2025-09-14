Sports
Illegal Streaming Site Shut Down Before NFL Season Start
NEW YORK, NY — The illegal sports streaming site Streameast was shut down just days before the 2025 NFL season. For many sports fans, it was a source of free broadcasts, providing access to college football and NFL games. Now, fans are looking for legal alternatives to catch the action.
With Streameast’s closure, viewers can turn to reliable streaming services like DirecTV and Fubo. Both platforms offer free trials and special promotions, making them attractive options for football enthusiasts hoping to watch games without subscribing immediately.
DirecTV features NFL games on channels such as FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, while Fubo includes access to NFL RedZone and a broader array of channels. Both services have current promotions, with DirecTV offering $30 off the first month and Fubo providing $35 off the first month.
College football matchups scheduled for this weekend include No. 5 Miami facing No. 18 South Florida and No. 6 Georgia hosting No. 15 Tennessee. In addition, NFL games feature prominent teams like the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the anti-piracy coalition responsible for Streameast’s closure, continues to combat illegal streaming, underscoring the importance of legal options for viewers.
Fans eager to watch these games have numerous legal streaming options available, with services ready to provide free trials for new users. This development serves as a timely reminder for sports fans to keep their viewing experiences legal.
