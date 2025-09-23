Illenium to Launch Exclusive Six-Show Residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV — Illenium, the popular American DJ born Nick Miller, has announced a six-show residency at The Sphere, set for March 5-7 and 12-14, 2026. This event, titled ‘Odyssey’, will coincide with the release of his upcoming sixth studio album of the same name.

“‘Odyssey’ will come to life for the first time ever, only at The Sphere,” Illenium stated. “Every visual, every detail, is new, original, and created just for this moment. It’s been the hardest but most rewarding process of my career.” The artist has worked for four years to bring this project to fruition and expresses gratitude to his team for their dedication during the past nine months.

Illenium’s residency is highly anticipated as it will feature an immersive production leveraging Sphere’s cutting-edge technology. This includes its massive wraparound LED display and advanced audio system, offering fans a unique experience. “Odyssey is a journey of self-discovery and acceptance,” Illenium added. “It’s a moment where fans feel understood.”

Before his Las Vegas shows, Illenium will perform in New York City and New Jersey. He will kick off this series on Friday, September 26, in NYC, followed by shows in Brooklyn and Atlantic City. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the ‘Odyssey’ album, although it is expected to include tracks such as “Forever” and “In My Arms.”

For fans eager to attend his Sphere residency, presale tickets will be available starting September 23, with general sales commencing September 26. Exclusive VIP packages, including hotel stays and meet and greet opportunities, will also be offered through Vibee.

Illenium will be the second electronic artist to hold a residency at Sphere, following Anyma’s successful run. The venue has quickly become a premier destination for major artists and performances in Las Vegas, further solidifying its reputation in the entertainment industry.

As the date approaches, anticipation builds for Illenium’s exclusive performances at this iconic venue, promising a blend of unforgettable music and visual artistry.