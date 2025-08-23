IllFonic Unveils ‘Halloween’ Game at Future Games Show

Cologne, Germany — IllFonic, renowned for its asymmetrical horror games, announced its latest project, Halloween, at the Future Games Show during Gamescom 2025.

Based on the iconic 1978 film, Halloween will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The game introduces a single-player mode, a departure from IllFonic’s previous multiplayer-only titles.

John Carpenter, director of the original film, is also involved in the project, contributing to its authenticity.

Halloween transforms players into the infamous slasher Michael Myers or as civilians trying to escape his wrath in the fictional town of Haddonfield. Players can choose to play as Myers, stalking characters, or as civilians trying to warn others and contact the authorities.

“We want to give players an experience that caters to both single-player and multiplayer audiences,” said Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic. “We’ve learned that some people don’t play multiplayer games, and we wanted to make sure they feel included.”

The game promises to replicate the eerie atmosphere of Haddonfield through detailed maps and a haunting score that resonates with fans of the film.

Design Director Jordan Mathewson highlighted the challenge of incorporating the technology of the 1970s into gameplay. “We have to educate our younger team members about things like rotary phones and the absence of 911,” he stated, emphasizing the need for historical accuracy.

IllFonic aims to merge gameplay mechanics with the essence of the original film while addressing the challenges of adapting cinematic moments to an interactive format. The development team continues to collaborate closely with Carpenter and Compass International Pictures to ensure fidelity to the Halloween legacy.

The anticipation for the release builds as the developers promise a fresh yet familiar experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.