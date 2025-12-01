News
Illinois American Water Announces 2025 Art Contest Winners
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Illinois American Water has announced the winners of its 2025 “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest. The contest invited 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade students to submit artwork showcasing the importance of high-quality water service.
Hundreds of entries were received, and ten students were selected as winners, each earning a prize pack valued at about $100 for their classrooms. Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water, shared her excitement about the students’ creativity. “From pictures of healthy practices to drawings of gardens and firefighters, we are completely inspired by the creative ways students used their love of art and environmental awareness,” Losli said.
The artwork reflects a recurring theme of water’s significance for a healthy life. Winning artwork will be showcased on the company’s Facebook page and featured in future communications to customers.
Losli encouraged the community to reflect on the role that high-quality water plays in their daily lives. “Illinois American Water plays a critical role in customers’ daily lives by providing water service that supports essential activities and jobs,” she added.
The winners of the art contest, in no particular order, are:
- Alaina C., 4th Grader, Unity East Elementary, Philo
- Arabella G., 4th Grader, Central Elementary School, Lincoln
- Darryl V., 5th Grader, North Elementary, Godfrey
- David B., 3rd Grader, Zion Lutheran School, Pulaski
- Dearia J., 5th Grader, Cairo Elementary School, Cairo
- Elaina K., 3rd Grader, Prairie Hill Elementary School, South Beloit
- Harper P., 3rd Grader, Holy Family Catholic School, Granite City
- Hazel R., 3rd Grader, Grafton Elementary School, Grafton
- Natalia J., 4th Grader, John R. Tibbott Elementary School, Bolingbrook
- Reagan M., 4th Grader, St. Mary's Catholic School, Pontiac
For more information, visit the Illinois American Water website or their social media pages.
