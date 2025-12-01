Illinois American Water Announces 2025 Art Contest Winners

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Illinois American Water has announced the winners of its 2025 “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest. The contest invited 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade students to submit artwork showcasing the importance of high-quality water service.

Hundreds of entries were received, and ten students were selected as winners, each earning a prize pack valued at about $100 for their classrooms. Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water, shared her excitement about the students’ creativity. “From pictures of healthy practices to drawings of gardens and firefighters, we are completely inspired by the creative ways students used their love of art and environmental awareness,” Losli said.

The artwork reflects a recurring theme of water’s significance for a healthy life. Winning artwork will be showcased on the company’s Facebook page and featured in future communications to customers.

Losli encouraged the community to reflect on the role that high-quality water plays in their daily lives. “Illinois American Water plays a critical role in customers’ daily lives by providing water service that supports essential activities and jobs,” she added.

The winners of the art contest, in no particular order, are:

