Illinois American Water Receives Prestigious Award for Water Quality

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Illinois American Water has earned the Partnership for Safe Water (PSW) 25-Year Directors Award for excellence in water quality at its Pontiac District and Streator District Water Treatment Plants. The American Water Works Association (AWWA) announced the awards, which recognize facilities that excel in optimizing water treatment operations.

Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water, expressed her pride in the recognition. “At Illinois American Water, we are pleased to be recognized in delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water to our customers,” Losli said. She highlighted the dedication of the team to high standards and customer health.

The Pontiac facility serves approximately 4,500 customers daily, while the Streator plant provides water to around 7,700 customers each day. These achievements reflect Illinois American Water’s ongoing commitment to enhancing water quality and system operations.

The PSW awards celebrate long-term accomplishments in maintaining high-quality performance and commitment to optimization. Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, serves about 1.3 million customers across the state and operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

American Water is the largest regulated water utility in Illinois, underscoring its leadership in providing reliable water and wastewater services across the region.