Illinois and Duke Set to Clash in Exciting College Football Matchup

Durham, North Carolina — The 11th-ranked Fighting Illini of Illinois will face off against the Duke Blue Devils in a Week 2 college football matchup on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Both teams are coming off impressive season-opening victories, with Illinois defeating Western Illinois 52-3 and Duke topping Elon 45-17.

The Fighting Illini, who finished last season with a 10-3 record, were 2-2 in road games. Duke finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-4, boasting a strong home performance with a 5-1 record at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for noon ET, and the all-time series between the two teams is currently tied at 1-1. Illinois enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite according to the latest odds from SportsLine, with a total points over/under set at 49.5.

Emory Hunt, a sports betting expert, emphasizes the significance of analyzing each team’s performance leading into this matchup. Hunt has achieved a remarkable record of 9-1 on his last ten picks involving Duke games. Hunt’s analysis focuses on the anticipation of the game, citing the balance of offensive power from both teams.

Illinois will rely on senior quarterback Tommy DeVito, who had an outstanding performance last week completing 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. DeVito posted a solid 60.8% completion rate last season, tossing for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

On the ground, junior running back Chase Brown will be crucial for Illinois. In the season opener, he rushed for 101 yards on nine carries, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive efforts.

For Duke, sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah is coming off an impressive debut, completing 27 of 34 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns against Elon. Mensah’s performance showcases his strong ability to lead and produce offense in challenging moments.

Another key player to watch for the Blue Devils is senior wide receiver Jack Smith, who transferred from Harvard and recorded five receptions for 117 yards in his first game with Duke. Smith’s experience and skills will add depth to Duke’s receiving corps as they strive for victory over Illinois.

As both teams prepare for their second game of the season, the stakes are high for a competitive matchup that could set the tone for the rest of their 2025 seasons.